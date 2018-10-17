TORONTO — The Latest on Canada's legalization of recreational marijuana (all times local):
9:45 a.m.
Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale says Canada's government will introduce legislation to let people apply for a pardon of small-scale marijuana possession convictions — as long as they've finished their sentence.
The announcement comes on the day that Canada has legalized so-called recreational marijuana.
Goodale says there will be no fees involved. He says the initiative is about basic fairness.
A senior government official earlier told The Associated Press that those convicted of possessing of 30 grams or less of marijuana would be eligible for a pardon. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly ahead of Wednesday's announcement.
The governing Liberal Party holds a majority in Parliament, so passage is largely assured.
