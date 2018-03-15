WASHINGTON — The Latest on President Donald Trump's assessment of U.S.-Canada trade (all times local):
12:35 p.m.
Canada is weighing in after President Donald Trump is said to have insisted that the United States runs a trade deficit with Canada.
A spokesman for Canada's foreign affairs minister says the two allies "have a balanced and mutually beneficial trading relationship." Adam Austin says an emailed statement that "according to their own statistics, the U.S. runs a trade surplus with Canada."
The Office of the United States Trade Representative says the United States has a trade surplus with Canada.
___
7:15 a.m.
President Donald Trump freestyled with the facts when talking trade with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
The Republican described the discussion during a fundraising speech in St. Louis on Wednesday.
According to audio obtained by The Washington Post, Trump insisted that the United States runs a trade deficit with Canada.
Trump said Trudeau told him there was no trade deficit. Trump said he replied, "'Wrong, Justin, you do.' I didn't even know. ... I had no idea. I just said, 'You're wrong.'"
Trump claimed the figures don't include timber and energy.
However, the Office of the United States Trade Representative says the United States has a trade surplus with Canada.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.