HOUSTON — The Latest on the health of former President George H.W. Bush. (all times local):

2:15 p.m.

A family spokesman says former President George H.W. Bush is out of intensive care after being hospitalized a day after his wife's funeral.

Spokesman Jim McGrath said Wednesday that the 93-year-old former president has been moved to a regular patient room and is expected to remain at Houston Methodist Hospital for "several more days."

Bush is being treated for an infection that spread to his blood.

McGrath says Bush is as "alert and talking with hospital staff, family and friends," and that doctors are "very pleased with his progress."

The nation's 41st president has been hospitalized since Sunday, a day after the funeral for Barbara Bush, his wife of 73 years.

McGrath says Bush is thankful for prayers and good wishes. He says the former president is more focused on the Houston Rockets playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves "than anything that landed him in the hospital."

The Rockets lead the Timberwolves 3-1 in their best-of-seven NBA playoff series.

___

11:10 a.m.

Former President George H.W. Bush is thanking Houston for its "professionalism and obvious care" during the memorials and services for his wife, Barbara Bush.

In a tweet posted Wednesday morning, the 93-year-old Bush thanks Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, the city police and transit agency, Second Baptist Church and St. Martin's Episcopal Church "and really all Houstonians" for "making Barbara's visitors and funeral guests feel so welcomed."

The former first lady died April 17.

The 41st president makes no mention of his own health in his tweet. He has been in Houston Methodist Hospital since Sunday, a day after his wife's funeral, for treatment of an infection that's spread to his blood.

A family spokesman has said Bush is "responding and recovering."