CUCUTA, Colombia — The Latest on Venezuela's political crisis (all times local):

11 a.m.

Officials in the Brazilian border state of Roraima say they've treated 22 Venezuelans who suffered bullet or buckshot wounds during a confrontation over aid shipments.

A spokesman for Gov. Antonio Denarium says 18 of those required surgery. And he says dozens of other Venezuelans are being treated for other injuries suffered in Saturday's clashes at the border city of Santa Elena.

The spokesman says the influx has overwhelmed the health system in the state capital of Boa Vista and officials plan to declare a state of emergency for the public health sector on Monday. That would give officials the ability to more quickly buy medicine and to contract rooms at private hospitals.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is blocking aid shipments organized by the opposition that are meant to undermine his rule.

The border was closed for a third straight day on Sunday.