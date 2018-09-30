SAN DIEGO — The Latest on a shark attack in Southern California (all times local):

12:40 p.m.

Hospital officials say a 13-year-old boy is expected to recover after being attacked by a shark while diving for lobsters in Southern California.

Rady Children's Hospital-San Diego says in a statement that the teen is in serious condition Sunday, a day after he was bitten off Encinitas, a city north of San Diego.

He had been listed in critical but stable condition following surgery Saturday.

Officials say a 4-mile (6.5-kilometer) stretch of beach will stay closed until at least 7 a.m. Monday. There have been no reports of additional shark activity since the attack.

The hospital statement says "the boy's parents want to inform family, friends and the entire community that he is expected to make a full recovery."

A GoFundMe account has been established to help the family pay for medical expenses.

9:30 a.m.

A stretch of Southern California beach is still closed to surfers and swimmers a day after a 13-year-old boy was attacked by a shark while diving for lobsters.

Officials didn't have an update on the boy's condition during a press conference Sunday in Encinitas, north of San Diego.

Marine Safety Capt. Larry Giles says there have been no reports of additional shark activity since the attack Saturday morning. He says it's still unclear what kind of shark was involved.

About 4 miles (6.5 kilometers) of beach will remain closed until at least 7 a.m. Monday.

The victim was quickly pulled from the water by other divers and flown to a trauma center, where he underwent surgery.