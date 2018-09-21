LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Latest on an agreement to settle a strike at bourbon maker Four Roses (all times local):

7:30 p.m.

Four Roses says it's looking forward to returning to full production soon after the bourbon maker reached a tentative agreement with union officials to end a two-week walkout.

News outlets report the company said in a statement Friday that the agreement had unanimous union board endorsement.

Union leader Jeff Royalty said striking workers will return to work next week.

More than 50 hourly employees walked off the job Sept. 7 over a dispute dealing mainly with sick leave policy.

Royalty says there will be no lingering animosity among striking workers, and says they'll be ready to go back to work making bourbon on Monday. Royalty is president of United Food and Commercial Workers Local 10d.

___

4:35 p.m.

A union leader says striking workers at Four Roses will return to work next week after the Kentucky bourbon maker and union officials reached a tentative agreement to end a two-week walkout.

More than 50 hourly employees walked off the job Sept. 7 over a dispute dealing mainly with sick leave policy.

Union leader Jeff Royalty said Friday that the two sides agreed to language giving workers the option to keep current sick leave policy or sign up for a short-term disability plan.

Royalty says there will be no lingering animosity among striking workers, and says they'll be ready to go back to work making bourbon on Monday. Royalty is president of United Food and Commercial Workers Local 10d.

Four Roses did not immediately comment on the deal.