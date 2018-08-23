MADISON, Wis. — The Latest on Wisconsin governor's race (all times local):

10:05 a.m.

New ads from both sides in the race for Wisconsin governor attack Democrat Tony Evers over teacher discipline cases and accuse Republican incumbent Scott Walker of failing to address pressing issues.

The ads come as a Marquette University Law School poll this week shows the race to be a dead heat.

The latest spot Thursday from a group aligned with the Democratic Governors Association says Walker has failed to address the state's teacher shortage problem, fix dilapidated roads or address rising health care costs. The ad says Walker has focused more on politics than fixing the state's problems.

A new spot from the Wisconsin Republican Party accuses Evers of not protecting children because he didn't revoke the licenses of certain teachers accused of misconduct.

___

8:27 a.m.

Allies of Republican Gov. Scott Walker continue to hammer Democratic challenger Tony Evers over his handling of teacher discipline cases.

Evers is the state superintendent who won last week's Democratic primary and will face Walker in November. Much of the Republican argument against Evers to date has focused on his handling of teacher misconduct cases.

A new television ad released Thursday by the Wisconsin Republican Party touches on three cases. One involves a female Beloit Turner High School teacher accused of sending sexually explicit Snapchat messages to a male student.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the case is complex. The student declined to testify against the teacher and a Republican state lawmaker lobbied Evers' staff to hurry up the investigation so the teacher could get a new job.