TUCSON, Ariz. — The Latest on the federal trial against a border activist charged with harboring migrants in Arizona (all times local):

6:10 p.m.

A lawyer for a border activist being tried in Tucson for helping two migrants with water, food and lodging says prosecutors must prove his client intended to break the law to be found guilty.

Defense attorney Greg Kuykendall told jurors in his opening argument Wednesday afternoon that Scott Daniel Warren only intended to provide basic human kindness.

The 36-year-old Warren was arrested in 2018 when Border Patrol agents found him at a property used to provide aid to immigrants in Ajo, Arizona.

He's charged with harboring migrants and conspiring to transport and harbor two Mexican men found with him who were in the U.S. illegally.

Prosecutors have argued that migrants Kristian Perez-Villanueva and Jose Arnaldo Sacaria-Goday were never in any real distress.

9 a.m.

A border activist charged with helping two migrants with water, food and lodging is set to stand trial in Tucson.

Scott Daniel Warren has argued that his spiritual values compel him to help all people in distress.

Thousands of migrants have died crossing the border since the mid-1990s when heightened enforcement pushed traffic into Arizona's scorching deserts.

Prosecutors say the two migrants aided by Warren were never in any real distress.