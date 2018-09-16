HOUSTON — The Latest on a Border Patrol agent accused in the killing of four women in Laredo, Texas (all times local):

9:50 a.m.

A South Texas Border Patrol supervisor charged in the killing of four women and a possible attempt on the life of a fifth is jailed in Laredo on a $2.5 million bond.

Webb County jail records show Juan David Ortiz is being held Sunday on four counts of murder, with bond set at $500,000 per charge. He also faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful restraint, and bond is set at $250,000 for each of those counts.

Jail records don't list an attorney to speak for Ortiz, a 35-year-old agent from Laredo. He was arrested early Saturday when investigators found him hiding in a truck in a hotel parking lot in Laredo, about 145 miles (230 kilometers) southwest of San Antonio.

___

11 p.m. Saturday

Texas authorities have charged a U.S. Border Patrol supervisor in the killing of four female sex workers and an attack on a fifth who escaped and found help.

Juan David Ortiz was arrested Saturday after he was found hiding in a truck in a hotel parking lot in Laredo.

Webb County District Attorney Isidro Alaniz says he was charged with four counts of murder as well as aggravated assault and unlawful restraint.

The victims, including a transgender woman, had been murdered since Sept. 3. Alaniz says authorities consider Ortiz a serial killer.

The names of the victims have not been released, but Alaniz says two are U.S. citizens. Nationalities of the others are not yet known.