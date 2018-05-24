COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Latest on a condemned killer asking the Ohio State Parole Board for mercy (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

The Ohio Parole Board has begun hearing arguments for and against clemency for a condemned killer facing execution in July.

The board will make its decision known June 1. Ohio Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sihk) has the final say.

Attorneys for death row inmate Robert Van Hook are asking that their client be spared, saying he experienced a "homosexual panic" of self-revulsion before killing a man he picked up at an Ohio bar.

Van Hook was sentenced to die for fatally strangling and stabbing David Self in Cincinnati in 1985.

Prosecutors dismiss Van Hook's claim as nonsense, saying he made a practice of luring gay men to apartments to rob them.

12:10 a.m.

The Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office also notes Van Hook has an extensive history of violence while incarcerated, including stabbing a fellow death row inmate in November.