TRURO, Mass. — The Latest on a Cape Cod shark attack (all times local):

1:45 p.m.

A Massachusetts beach where a New York man was attacked by a shark this week will be closed to swimmers at least through Friday.

Town officials in Truro have put up signs saying, "Danger, No Swimming."

Town manager Rae Ann Palmer says several shark sightings were reported Thursday.

The area is a feeding ground for seals, which draw sharks. Authorities regularly caution people to avoid the water whenever seals are present.

Victim William Lytton, of Scarsdale, New York, staggered to shore Wednesday and was airlifted to a Boston hospital for treatment of deep puncture wounds to his torso and leg.

Beachgoer Andrea Worthington, of Schenectady, New York, says she and her husband were swimming just a few hours before the attack but left the water when they saw seals.

___

9:45 a.m.

Massachusetts' leading shark expert is trying to determine if the first person to be attacked in waters off the state since 2012 was bitten by a great white shark.

State marine fisheries senior biologist Greg Skomal will try to confirm if the 61-year-old victim's wounds are consistent with that kind of bite.

Authorities identified him Thursday as William Lytton, of Scarsdale, New York. He survived Wednesday's afternoon's attack off Long Nook Beach on the Atlantic Ocean side of Cape Cod.

Authorities say Lytton was bitten while standing about 30 yards offshore. He was airlifted to a Boston hospital.

Officials ordered the beach closed, and witnesses reported seeing seals in the water just before the attack.

Numerous shark sightings have been reported in the area this summer, including several involving great whites.

___

6:35 a.m.

