MADISON, Wis. — The Latest on Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch apologizing over national anthem flap with Mandela Barnes (all times local):

11:50 a.m.

Democratic lieutenant governor candidate Mandela Barnes says he's ready to "move on" after Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch apologized for claiming he knelt during the national anthem this summer.

Kleefisch said on WTMJ radio Tuesday that she was told someone saw Barnes kneel during the anthem at the opening ceremony of the State Fair, but had no evidence. Barnes repeatedly called it a lie.

Kleefisch says, "I have to believe him and I have to apologize for repeating something I was told."

Barnes tells The Associated Press that "It's insane we actually got to this place but hopefully we can move on."

Barnes says he always stands during the national anthem but respects the rights of those who wish to kneel to do so.

___

11:02 a.m.

Republican Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch has apologized to her Democratic opponent for repeatedly claiming that he kneeled during the national anthem despite his denials.

Democratic lieutenant governor candidate Mandela Barnes has called the accusation a lie and said he's never kneeled for the anthem.

Kleefisch tweeted two weeks ago and said again on Monday that someone had told her they saw Barnes kneel during opening ceremonies of the Wisconsin State Fair this summer. But she offered no proof.

Kleefisch on Tuesday said on WTMJ radio that in the face of Barnes' repeated denials, "I have to believe him and I have to apologize for repeating something I was told."

Barnes did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Barnes on Monday called her claims "crazy."