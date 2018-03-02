WASHINGTON — The Latest on the Twitter feud between President Donald Trump and Alec Baldwin (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

Alec Baldwin is responding to a tweet by Donald Trump in which the president suggested he lose his job at "Saturday Night Live," calling his career "dying" and saying that watching his portrayal was "agony."

Baldwin tweets that "I'd like to hang in there for the impeachment hearings, the resignation speech, the farewell helicopter ride."

The president started the spat after seeming to react to an interview Baldwin gave to The Hollywood Reporter that was published Thursday in which the actor said he doesn't enjoy parodying Trump: "Every time I do it now, it's like agony."

Baldwin also tweeted that he was "Looking forward to the Trump Presidential Library" and suggested that it would contain a live Twitter feed and "a little black book w the phone numbers of porn stars."

___

7:15 a.m.

President Donald Trump isn't pleased with Alec Baldwin's latest comment that impersonating the president is "agony," and is suggesting Saturday Night Live replace the comedian.

Trump tweets: "Alec Baldwin, whose dying mediocre career was saved by his terrible impersonation of me on SNL, now says playing me was agony. Alec, it was agony for those who were forced to watch. Bring back Darrell Hammond, funnier and a far greater talent!"

Baldwin, a Democratic activist, received an Emmy award for his running parody last year on Saturday Night Live, or SNL. But he tells The Hollywood Reporter that he doesn't enjoy it: "Every time I do it now, it's like agony. Agony. I can't."

The comedian joked that if Trump wins in 2020 he might "host a game show in Spain."