WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Latest on funeral and memorial services for former U.S. Rep. John Dingell (all times local):

6:20 p.m.

Members of Congress paid their respects to former colleague John Dingell as the motorcade carrying his casket paused at the U.S. Capitol.

A few dozen lawmakers, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate leaders, put down their umbrellas in the chilly mist as the motorcade approached on Tuesday afternoon. They put hands over their hearts when it stopped.

Dingell's widow, Rep. Debbie Dingell, got out of the vehicle behind the hearse and hugged her fellow members of Congress, one by one. Then she climbed back in and the motorcade moved on.

The flag-draped casket came to Washington from the Detroit suburb of Dearborn, where a funeral was held in his district. Pelosi was among lawmakers who were en route by plane but had to turn back because of bad weather.

___

2:10 p.m.

Former Vice President Joe Biden says longtime Michigan Rep. John Dingell believed that having a job meant more than just collecting a paycheck. It was about dignity.

Biden spoke about his longtime congressional colleague during a funeral for Dingell on Tuesday. About 800 dignitaries, constituents and others attended the service at a church in the Detroit suburb of Dearborn.

Biden says Dingel was among the few people he looked up to and that he treated everyone with dignity, including during his record 59 years in Congress.

Biden says Dingell "knew public service wasn't a title you wear but a shift you work."

Dingell was the longest serving member of Congress in U.S. history. He died Thursday at age 92.

Dingell worked for landmark legislation over the decades, including civil rights, Medicare and health care.

___

12:20 p.m.

A military plane carrying members of Congress to House veteran John Dingell's funeral in Michigan has been turned back to Washington because of bad weather.

Missouri Rep. Billy Long tweeted that the delegation held an impromptu service at 30,000 feet for Dingell, led by Rep. John Lewis of Georgia, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan. Dingell died Thursday at age 92.

Long and two congressional aides say the plane had been delayed from taking off and "circled there for an hour waiting for the temperature to rise one degree." He says the weather didn't change, and the delegation was now back at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

Dingell's funeral mass went on as planned in Dearborn. His casket is scheduled to arrive in Washington later Tuesday and be driven by the U.S. Capitol building, where he represented Michigan in the House for 59 years. He retired in 2014.

A service is scheduled Thursday in Washington. Dingell's widow, Rep. Debbie Dingell, serves in his former House seat.

___

11:45 a.m.

A funeral Mass has begun in Michigan for former Rep. John Dingell, the longest serving member of Congress in U.S. history.

The service began late Tuesday morning in the Detroit suburb of Dearborn. Former Vice President Joe Biden is expected to speak at the service honoring Dingell, who died Thursday at age 92.

The funeral began following a brief delay because of snow and icy roads in the region. Police officers have been shoveling snow outside the church and helping people inside.

Other dignitaries and constituents are also attending, including Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow and Rep. Brenda Lawrence.

___

11:20 a.m.

The funeral Mass for former Rep. John Dingell has been slightly delayed by wintery weather in Michigan.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is expected to speak at the service Tuesday to honor Dingell, the longest serving member of Congress in U.S. history. He died Thursday at age 92.

A spokeswoman says Dingell's wife, Rep. Debbie Dingell, says she's in contact with Army and Navy officials who are transporting members of Congress from Washington to the funeral.

The service is now expected to start at 11:30 a.m., about a half-hour behind schedule.

The funeral is being held in the Detroit suburb of Dearborn. Police officers have been shoveling snow outside the church. Icy roads are being reported across the region.

Other dignitaries and constituents have already arrived, including Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow and Rep. Brenda Lawrence.

___

12:15 a.m.

Former Vice President Joe Biden will offer remarks at the funeral for John Dingell, the longest-serving member of Congress in U.S. history.

A Mass is scheduled for Tuesday at Church of the Divine Child in Dearborn, Michigan, five days after Dingell died at his home at age 92. The Michigan Democrat served 59 years in the House, retiring at the end of 2014.

Former constituents and admirers lined up Monday at a performing arts center in Dearborn to pay their respects during a daylong visitation. Dingell's casket was in a ballroom while oversized photos of his life were displayed in the lobby.

Rep. Debbie Dingell stayed to greet everyone throughout the day. She was elected to her husband's seat in 2014.

There will be a second funeral Mass on Thursday in Washington.