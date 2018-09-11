NEW YORK — The Latest on New York Fashion Week (all times local):

8:44 p.m.

After two seasons in Paris, Proenza Schouler designers Lazaro Hernandez and Jack McCollough are back at New York Fashion Week— and emphatically so.

With their new collection they've gone all-American in spirit: denim, denim and more denim, with almost no embellishment — no embroidery, feathers or sequins. The collection was entirely made in the United States.

The duo also collaborated with Berlin-based sculptor Isa Genzken for inspiration for their designs, they say. When guests entered Monday's show, they were confronted with a large installation by the German artist of mannequins dressed in pieces of Proenza garments.

The Proenza designers say they missed New York and are glad to be back, but they might end up showing in Paris again someday, because in today's fashion world, it's good to bounce around.