DES MOINES, Iowa — The Latest on the felony case against an Iowa farmer-turned-reality star (all times local):

4:40 p.m.

An Iowa farmer-turned-reality television star, fighting to avoid prison after driving his pickup into the back of a tractor and killing a neighbor, plans to appeal his case to the Iowa Supreme Court.

Chris Soules became known as "Prince Farming" during his 2015 appearance on "The Bachelor" and also appeared on "The Bachelorette" and "Dancing With The Stars."

He lost a legal battle Friday in the felony case against him when a judge dismissed his constitutional challenge to an Iowa law requiring the surviving driver in a fatal accident to remain at the scene until police arrive. It goes beyond the statutes of many states.

Soules' attorneys say he vigorously disagrees with the judge's ruling and will ask the state's highest court to review it.

He faces trial Jan. 18.

