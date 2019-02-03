BATAVIA, Ohio — The Latest on a deputy killed after standoff (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

Authorities have identified a sheriff's deputy who was shot and killed and another who was wounded during a 12-hour standoff at an apartment complex in Ohio.

A Clermont County sheriff's release says Detective Bill Brewer died from his wounds. Lt. Nick DeRose was treated and released. The release identifies a 23-year-old suspect but doesn't say whether he was charged. The suspect was taken into custody about 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

Sheriff officials said officers responded about 7 p.m. Saturday to the Royal Oaks Apartments in Pierce Township following a 911 call from a man who said he believed someone was inside his residence. It wasn't clear whether the suspect made the call. Authorities said they found one person in the home.

