TAUNTON, Mass. — The Latest on a woman who was convicted involuntary manslaughter after she encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself (all times local):

3:00 p.m.

An aunt of the teen who killed himself after his girlfriend encouraged him to says his family believes justice has been served.

Conrad Roy III's aunt spoke to reporters Monday after 22-year-old Michelle Carter was taken into custody to begin serving her 15-month jail sentence for an involuntary manslaughter conviction.

Becky Maki said Carter's case has been a long and difficult ordeal for Roy's family. Carter was convicted in 2017 but was allowed to remain free while she appealed in state court.

Maki said it was painful to hear the details of Roy's death over again in the media and that his family is grateful this is the end.

But Joe Cataldo, an attorney for Carter, said after that the "legal fight is not over." Carter's lawyers plan to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

___

2:10 p.m.

A woman who sent her suicidal boyfriend text messages urging him to kill himself is headed to jail.

Michelle Carter was taken into custody Monday to begin serving her 15-month sentence now that the state's highest court has upheld her involuntary manslaughter conviction.

Carter was convicted in 2017 for her role in Conrad Roy III's 2014 death. The judge allowed her to remain free while she appealed in state court.

A lawyer for the 22-year-old argued she should remain out of jail while they appeal her case to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Carter's lawyers contend she isn't responsible for Roy's suicide.

The judge who convicted Carter and the appeals court found she caused Roy's death when she instructed him to get back in his truck filling with toxic gas.

___

1:40 p.m.

Massachusetts' highest court has denied a request to keep a woman who encouraged her boyfriend's suicide out of jail while her lawyers appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The Supreme Judicial Court denied an emergency motion Monday from Michelle Carter's attorneys.

Carter is expected to appear in court later Monday before a trial judge who will decide when she will start her 15-month sentence.

Carter was convicted in 2017 of involuntary manslaughter for her role in the death of Conrad Roy III. A judge allowed Carter to remain free while she appealed in state court.

The Supreme Judicial Court upheld her conviction last week.

Carter's lawyers say she isn't responsible for Roy's suicide.

___

10:15 a.m.

Attorneys for a woman who encouraged her suicidal boyfriend to kill himself are seeking an order that she stay out of jail while they appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Michelle Carter is scheduled to appear in court Monday to consider prosecutors' request that she begin serving her 15-month jail sentence.

Carter was convicted in 2017 of involuntary manslaughter for her role in the death of Conrad Roy III. The judge allowed Carter to remain free while she appeals in state court.

Massachusetts' highest court upheld her conviction last week.

Her lawyers say in an emergency motion filed in the Supreme Judicial Court Monday that her sentence should be further delayed.

The courts found Carter caused Roy's death when she instructed him to get back in his truck that was filling with toxic gas.

___

1:10 a.m.

Prosecutors are asking a judge to order a Massachusetts woman to begin serving her 15-month jail sentence for encouraging her suicidal boyfriend to kill himself.

Michelle Carter will appear in court Monday for a hearing to consider prosecutors' request.

Carter was convicted in 2017 of involuntary manslaughter for her role in the death of Conrad Roy III. The judge allowed Carter to remain free while she appeals in state court.

Massachusetts' highest court upheld her conviction last week.

Lawyers for the 22-year-old Carter have said they plan to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The judge found Carter caused Roy's death when she instructed him over the phone to get back in his truck that was filling with toxic gas.

Carter's lawyers say she isn't responsible for Roy's suicide.