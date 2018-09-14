MADISON, Wis. — The Latest on efforts to invalidate Wisconsin's Republican-drawn legislative boundaries (all times local):

Attorneys looking to invalidate Wisconsin's Republican-drawn legislative boundaries are adding more voters as plaintiffs in a lawsuit after the U.S. Supreme Court refused to consider the case this past summer.

A dozen voters filed a federal lawsuit in 2015 alleging Republicans unconstitutionally consolidated GOP power when they redrew the boundaries in 2011. A three-judge panel agreed but the state Justice Department appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The high court in June refused to hear the case, saying the plaintiffs lacked standing to sue on a statewide basis. Rather than dismissing the lawsuit, the justices gave the plaintiffs a chance to prove they have standing.

Attorneys filed an amended complaint Friday adding 28 additional Democratic voters across 34 districts as plaintiffs, alleging the boundaries hurt each of them.

