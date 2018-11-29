JUNEAU, Alaska — The Latest on a tied Alaska state House race (all times local):

2:15 p.m.

An attorney wants election officials to count two ballots for the Democrat in a tied Alaska state House race.

If Republicans win the Fairbanks race, they would control the House and Senate and hold the governor's office.

One of the ballots is under review by election officials, who say it was found on a precinct table on Election Day but not counted then. It later arrived in Juneau with other ballot materials. It appeared to be marked for Democrat Kathryn Dodge.

Patrick Munson is an attorney for Dodge. He says the ballot should be counted. He also says another ballot should be counted for Dodge.

It had circles were filled in for her and Republican Bart LeBon but an "X'' over LeBon's oval. That ballot wasn't counted for either candidate.

___

11:50 a.m.

A mystery ballot found on a precinct table on Election Day but not counted then could decide a tied Alaska state House race and thwart Republican efforts to control the chamber and all of state government.

The ballot arrived in Juneau last Friday in a secrecy sleeve in a bin with other ballot materials. It appeared to be marked for Democrat Kathryn Dodge.

Officials are investigating the origin of the uncounted ballot before deciding whether to tally it.

A recount in the race for the Fairbanks seat is scheduled Friday after the race between Dodge and Republican Bart LeBon was certified as a tie.

If the race remains tied after the recount and any possible legal challenges, state law calls for a winner to be determined "by lot." A coin toss decided a tied House race in 2006.