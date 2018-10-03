MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Latest on the recovery of about 400 guns stolen from a UPS facility in Tennessee (all times local):
4:15 p.m.
A second suspect in the theft of around 400 guns from a United Parcel Service facility in Tennessee is in custody.
Kim Nerheim, a spokeswoman at the Chicago office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, said Wednesday that 24-year-old Roland Jackson is now in custody. She declined further comment, including where or when he was arrested. Another suspect, 18-year-old Taveyan Turnbo, was detained earlier.
Authorities seized about 365 Ruger firearms after police responded to a call about suspicious activity in the southern Chicago suburb of Midlothian on Sunday afternoon. The guns were stolen from a UPS facility in Memphis about 12 hours earlier.
The ATF had said the guns being shipped from North Carolina were taken by two men in a U-Haul truck.
