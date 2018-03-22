MADISON, Wis. — The Latest on state Assembly actions Thursday (all times local):

1:45 p.m.

The state Assembly has passed a Republican bill that would prohibit local governments from enacting a wide variety of employment regulations.

The chamber passed the bill on a voice vote Thursday, sending it on to Gov. Scott Walker.

The measure would block local officials from setting requirements for overtime or benefits, minimum wages for local government employees, employment discrimination ordinances and requirements for labor peace agreements. Those are deals in which employers agree to allow a union to attempt to organize.

The Assembly passed the bill in February. The Senate passed it this week but removed a provision exempting communities around the Foxconn Technology Group plant project in Mount Pleasant and sent it back to the Assembly.

___

The bill is AB 748.

___

1:25 p.m.

The state Assembly has put the final stamp of approval on a plan to close Wisconsin's troubled youth prison.

The chamber passed an $80 million juvenile justice overhaul plan unanimously Thursday that calls for closing the prison outside Irma by 2021 and replacing it with smaller regional facilities. The measure now goes to Gov. Scott Walker.

The measure cleared the Assembly unanimously in February and passed the Senate unanimously on Tuesday. The bill had to come back to the Assembly for a final vote, though, because the Senate included new language that requires the Legislature's budget committee to sign off on any spending on new juvenile facilities after the youth prison closes. Both houses must pass the identical bill before it can go to the governor.

Federal investigators have been probing allegations of guards abusing inmates the prison for the past three years.

___

The bill is AB 953.

___

11:20 a.m.

The state Assembly is preparing to vote on bills that would hand schools $100 million for security upgrades, close Wisconsin's troubled youth prison and give parents a tax rebate.

The Senate passed all three measures Tuesday. The Assembly is scheduled to take them up during a Thursday afternoon floor session. Approval would send the bills on to Gov. Scott Walker.

The school safety bill would create $100 million in grants for schools to use on security upgrades.

The prison measure calls for closing the Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake Schools outside Irma and replacing it with smaller regional facilities.

The tax bill would give parents a $100 per-child tax rebate and create a sales tax holiday during the first weekend in August.