LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Latest on a sheriff's deputy killed in a shooting in northern Arkansas (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

Arkansas State Police have identified a sheriff's deputy killed in a shooting in northern Arkansas as Sergeant Mike Stephen.

State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said Stephen responded to a domestic welfare check at a house in Leslie, about 77 miles (124 kilometers) from Little Rock, around 8:40 Thursday morning. Shortly after talking with a woman outside the house, gunfire erupted. Stephen was killed at the scene.

Sadler said police are working to identify the suspect, who also died.

The woman was wounded with what are believed to be non-life threatening injures. She was driven to a local hospital.

Stone County Chief Deputy Zachary Alexander said Stephen was a 20-year veteran of law enforcement, as well as a U.S. army veteran and the chief of the Pineville Fire Department.