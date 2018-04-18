PHOENIX — The Latest on teacher protests in Arizona (all times local):

8:15 a.m.

11:30 p.m.

Arizona teachers are weighing whether to walk out of their classrooms to demand more school funding after weeks of growing protests.

The walkout vote comes after Republican Gov. Doug Ducey offered teachers a 20 percent raise by 2020.

Officials of a grassroots group that has mobilized tens of thousands of teachers say the governor's plan doesn't address other needs, including raises for support staff and a return to pre-Great Recession school funding levels.

The potential for Arizona educators to walk out en masse is causing some confusion about how school districts would respond.

It's also unclear what the repercussions could be in the right-to-work state, where unions don't collectively bargain with school districts and representation is not mandatory.