PHOENIX — The Latest on the deployment of National Guard members to the U.S.-Mexico border (all times local):

11:40 a.m.

New Mexico has not yet deployed any National Guard members to the U.S.-Mexico border in response to President Donald Trump's call to use troops to fight illegal immigration and drug trafficking. It's not clear when they will head to the border.

The head of the U.S. Border Patrol sector that includes part of West Texas and all of New Mexico said Monday he met with leaders of the New Mexico National Guard to begin discussions about what will be required and their capabilities.

El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Hull says troops are nowhere near deploying yet.

Hull says the troops could help with air support, surveillance and repairs of infrastructure along the border so that Border Patrol agents have more time to enforce immigration law.

___

11:35 a.m.

California has not decided whether to send National Guard members to the border with Mexico to help President Donald Trump's deployment of troops to fight illegal immigration and drug trafficking.

That's according to Gov. Jerry Brown's spokesman Evan Westrup. He said Monday that Trump's call is still under review.

Brown is a Democrat and hasn't spoken publicly about the request.

California National Guard spokesman Lt. Col. Tom Keegan said last week that any request will be "promptly reviewed to determine how best we can assist our federal partners."

The Republican governors of Arizona and Texas have already deployed troops.

New Mexico's Republican governor says her state will participate as well.

___

11:30 a.m.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey's office says that the deployment of 225 members of the state National Guard to the U.S.-Mexico border to support President Donald Trump's deployment to fight illegal immigration will be paid for by the U.S. government

Ducey spoke Monday as he saw off guard members at the Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix.

His office says guard members will provide air, reconnaissance, operational and logistical support to border patrol agents.

They will also help with construction of border infrastructure to free up federal agents' time so they can concentrate on border enforcement.

Arizona officials say guard personnel will be placed on initial 31-day orders and serve in the Tucson and Yuma Customs and Border Protection sectors.

__

10:30 a.m.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey says 225 members of the state's National Guard are heading to the U.S.-Mexico border to support President Donald Trump's call for troops to fight drug trafficking and illegal immigration.

The Republican Ducey in a tweet Monday said more of the state's Guard members will be deployed on Tuesday.

No details were immediately announced on what the Arizona troops would do at the border. Trump said last week he wants to send 2,000 to 4,000 National Guard members to the border.

Texas has also said it will send National Guard members to the border. Trump has said he wants to use the military at the border until progress is made on his proposed border wall, which has mostly stalled in Congress.