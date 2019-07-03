The Latest on NBA free agency (all times EDT):

11:10 p.m.

A person with knowledge of the negotiations says Rodney McGruder will be signing a three-year deal worth roughly $15 million with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because the deal cannot be finalized before Saturday. McGruder agreed to the deal on Tuesday and had entered the offseason with the expectation that he was staying with the Clippers, the person said.

Yahoo Sports first reported the agreement.

McGruder started his NBA career with Miami, which waived him near the end of last season in a move designed to help the Heat avoid the luxury tax. The Clippers claimed him off waivers and he was around the team throughout its playoff run, though he was not eligible for the postseason roster.

— AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds

___

9:10 p.m.

A person with direct knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that power forward Noah Vonleh and the Minnesota Timberwolves have agreed on a one-year, $2 million contract.

The person spoke Tuesday to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal cannot be signed until Saturday, when the NBA's moratorium on free agent contracts ends. Vonleh's agreement was first reported by The Athletic.

The 6-foot-9, 250-pound Vonleh started 57 games last season for the New York Knicks, his fourth team in five years in the league. He averaged 8.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 25.3 minutes. Vonleh was the ninth overall pick in the 2014 draft out of Indiana by the Charlotte Hornets.

___

8:35 p.m.

Veteran forward Jared Dudley has agreed to a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Dudley's representatives at Priority Sports announced the deal Tuesday.

The 33-year-old Dudley will be joining his seventh franchise for his 13rd NBA season. The San Diego native spent last season with Brooklyn, averaging 4.9 points and 2.6 rebounds while starting 25 games and mentoring the Nets' youngsters.

While the Lakers wait to hear whether Kawhi Leonard will join LeBron James and Anthony Davis as a free agent, they added Dudley as a complementary player to their threadbare roster. Los Angeles also agreed to a one-year deal with former Suns guard Troy Daniels on Monday, according to Priority Sports.

Dudley and Daniels are both accomplished 3-point shooters who should fit well around James and Davis.