WASHINGTON — The Latest on the dismissal of Andrew McCabe, a former FBI deputy director (all times local):

1:55 p.m.

President Donald Trump says many people are finding out about "tremendous leaking, lying and corruption at the highest levels" of the FBI and the Justice and State Departments.

He provided no details in his tweet Saturday.

But his tweet comes a day after Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced that he had fired FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe following a recommendation from FBI disciplinary officials.

McCabe has long been a target of Trump's anger. His dismissal precedes the release of an inspector general report that's expected to conclude that McCabe was not forthcoming about matters related to the FBI investigation of Hillary Clinton's emails.

In Saturday's tweet, Trump also repeated that there had been no collusion between his 2016 presidential campaign and Russia. That matter is under investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller.

___

12:55 p.m.

Andrew McCabe — the former FBI deputy director just fired by the attorney general — kept personal memos regarding President Donald Trump.

That's according to a person with direct knowledge of the situation who wasn't authorized to discuss the memos publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

This person says the memos are similar to the ones maintained by former FBI Director James Comey, who Trump fired last May.

Comey's series of notes detailed interactions with Trump that Comey said unnerved him.

The person with knowledge of McCabe's situation says McCabe's memos include details of interactions with the president, among other topics.

It's not immediately clear whether any of the McCabe memos have been turned over to special counsel Robert Mueller or requested by Mueller.