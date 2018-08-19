JAKARTA, Indonesia — The Latest on earthquakes that have struck Indonesia's Lombok island (all times local):

10:25 p.m.

Another strong earthquake has struck near the Indonesian tourist island of Lombok.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude 6.9 quake struck Sunday night at a depth of 20 kilometers (12 miles).

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

Late Sunday morning, a magnitude 6.3 quake struck the island, still reeling from a quake earlier this month that killed 460 people.

The morning quake caused landslides and damaged buildings, but as of Sunday night there were no reports of injuries or fatalities.