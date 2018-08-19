JAKARTA, Indonesia — The Latest on earthquakes that have struck Indonesia's Lombok island (all times local):
10:25 p.m.
Another strong earthquake has struck near the Indonesian tourist island of Lombok.
The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude 6.9 quake struck Sunday night at a depth of 20 kilometers (12 miles).
There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.
Late Sunday morning, a magnitude 6.3 quake struck the island, still reeling from a quake earlier this month that killed 460 people.
The morning quake caused landslides and damaged buildings, but as of Sunday night there were no reports of injuries or fatalities.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.