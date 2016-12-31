ATLANTA — The Latest on the College Football Playoff Peach Bowl semifinal game between No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Washington. All times local.

4:42 p.m.

SCORE ALERT: Alabama 17, Washington 7

Alabama linebacker Ryan Anderson has scored the latest defensive touchdown for the Tide this season.

Anderson picked off a pass from Jake Browning, who was under heavy pressure, and raced 26 yards for a touchdown late in the second quarter. It was the Tide's 11th defensive touchdown of the season, easily leading the nation.

3:54 p.m.

SCORE ALERT: Alabama 10, Washington 7

Alabama converted the game's first turnover into a 41-yard Adam Griffith field goal one play into the second quarter. The Crimson Tide got the ball after Anthony Averett forced a fumble by John Ross. Jonathan Allen recovered.

It was only the sixth fumble Washington has lost this season.

3:38 p.m.

SCORE ALERT: Washington 7, Alabama 7

That didn't take long.

After Washington jumped to a 7-0 lead, Alabama answered right back with Bo Scarbrough's tackle-breaking 18-yard touchdown.

The sophomore also had a big Southeastern Conference championship game against Florida in the Georgia Dome. He ran for 91 yards on 11 carries. The Tide went 78 yards in nine plays, mostly on the ground.

3:26 p.m.

SCORE ALERT: Washington 7, Alabama 0

The two-touchdown underdog Washington Huskies have struck first.

Jake Browning tossed a 16-yard touchdown pass to Dante Pettis, son of former major league outfielder Gary Pettis, with 8:01 in the first quarter.

The Crimson Tide has fallen behind by small margins in three straight games: 7-0 to Florida, 3-0 to Auburn and 3-0 to Chattanooga. All three games ended as comfortable wins for Alabama with the teams managing a combined 18 points after that opening score.

3:10 p.m.

Alabama won the toss and opted to put the nation's top defense on the field first against quarterback Jake Browning and the Huskies. Ex-Alabama linebacker Reggie Ragland of the Buffalo Bills went to midfield with the captains instead of Atlanta receiver Julio Jones.

Alabama fans chanted "Eddie" when injured safety Eddie Jackson went out for the coin toss.

3:05 p.m.

Honorary captains for the Peach Bowl were former Alabama and current Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones and ex-Washington and NFL star Lawyer Milloy, joining the game captains at midfield for the coin toss.

In 2008, Jones became the first freshman receiver to start an opener for the Crimson Tide. He's a four-time Pro Bowl selection who earned first-team All-Pro honors last season.

Milloy was also a four-time Pro Bowl pick and played a big role in the New England Patriots' Super Bowl XXXVI Championship. As a sophomore, he became the first defensive back to lead the Huskies in tackles since Tony Bonwell in 1972.

2:30 p.m.

Alabama is seeking a couple of milestones in the Peach Bowl against Washington.

A victory over the Huskies would give the senior class a four-year record of 51-5. Alabama shares the four-year win mark with last year's Crimson Tide and Ohio State seniors and Chris Petersen's Boise State group that finished up in 2011.

'Bama is also trying to match Southern California's record 16-game win streak over ranked teams from 2002-05. The Tide is currently tied with Barry Switzer's Oklahoma teams from 1973-75

The Tide has won 25 straight games.

The game is some 2,000 miles from Seattle and 200 from Tuscaloosa, Alabama. So it was no surprise that 'Bama players coming out for warmups were greeted by cheers and a few boos rained down on the Huskies, though the stadium was still filling in.