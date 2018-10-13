KABUL, Afghanistan — The Latest on developments in Afghanistan (all times local):

An Afghan official says at least 13 people including civilians and security forces have been killed in a bombing at an election rally in northeastern Afghanistan.

Khalil Aser, spokesman for the provincial police chief in Takhar province, says 32 others were wounded when a bomb-laden motorbike parked near the rally in Rustaq district detonated.

The attack Saturday took place before Nazefa Yusoufi Beg, a female candidate for the Oct. 20 election, arrived at the rally.

It was not the first attack on a campaign in the country's Oct. 20 parliamentary elections. Last week, a candidate was killed in southern Helmand province.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack in Takhar, but Taliban insurgents are active in the province and have claimed pervious attacks in the province.

Afghan officials say at least five civilians were killed when in a bomb exploded during a wedding ceremony in eastern Logar province.

Shah Poor Ahmadzai, the provincial police chief's spokesman, says seven others were wounded in the attack late Friday, which took place in Mohammad Agha district.

Mohammad Naser Ghairat, a provincial council member in Logar, confirmed the death toll. He said the bomb was planted near the house where the wedding was taken place and targeted the participants of the wedding.

Ahmadzai said initial report show both the groom and bride were not hurt. An investigation was begun to find out more and the death toll could rise, he added.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.