The Latest on events marking the anniversary of protests in Charlottesville, Virginia (all times local):

10 a.m.

President Donald Trump says he condemns "all types of racism and acts of violence" as he marks the one-year anniversary of deadly clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia.

It was a dramatic shift in tone from last year, when he said there was "blame on both sides" for the violence that broke out when white nationalists descended on Charlottesville to protest the removal of Confederate statutes and marched through town shouting racist slurs. Trump said then the group included "fine people."

In Saturday's tweet, Trump says the "riots in Charlottesville a year ago resulted in senseless death and division."

He adds that, "We must come together as a nation. I condemn all types of racism and acts of violence. Peace to ALL Americans!"