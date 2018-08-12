CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Latest on events marking the anniversary of violent white nationalist rallies in Charlottesville, Virginia (all times local):

9:20 a.m.

Dozens of activists and residents have gathered at a Charlottesville city park to protest racism and to observe the one-year anniversary of a rally by white supremacist that turned deadly.

The Rev. Seth Wispelwey is a founder of a group of clergy and lay people called "Congregate C-ville" last year. The group came together in direct response to white nationalists who gathered in Charlottesville for a "Unite the Right" rally on Aug. 12, 2017.

On that day, white supremacists and counterprotesters clashed in the city streets before a car driven into a crowd struck and killed 32-year-old Heather Heyer.

Wispelway says the city's residents are still reeling from the violence that day, but he expressed hope that the anniversary can be a turning point.