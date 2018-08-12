CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Latest on events marking the anniversary of violent white nationalist rallies in Charlottesville, Virginia (all times local):
9:20 a.m.
Dozens of activists and residents have gathered at a Charlottesville city park to protest racism and to observe the one-year anniversary of a rally by white supremacist that turned deadly.
The Rev. Seth Wispelwey is a founder of a group of clergy and lay people called "Congregate C-ville" last year. The group came together in direct response to white nationalists who gathered in Charlottesville for a "Unite the Right" rally on Aug. 12, 2017.
On that day, white supremacists and counterprotesters clashed in the city streets before a car driven into a crowd struck and killed 32-year-old Heather Heyer.
Wispelway says the city's residents are still reeling from the violence that day, but he expressed hope that the anniversary can be a turning point.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.