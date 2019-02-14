MARRERO, La. — The Latest on a 9-year-old who was accidentally killed (all times local):

2 p.m.

The mother of a 9-year-old boy who was accidentally shot and killed says to show your children love "because you never know what will happen."

Markia (mark-EE-uh) Thomas of Marrero describes son Marquis (mar-KEEZ) as loving basketball and riding his hoverboard. She spoke briefly to reporters outside her one-story brick house Thursday.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto told reporters earlier that the child had found his 18-year-old cousin's gun, which went off accidentally while the teen was trying to take it away Wednesday night.

Lopinto says Kamone (kah-MOHN) Thomas of Marrero has been arrested on charges of negligent homicide, possessing marijuana and obstructing justice, because Thomas said he threw the gun into a canal.