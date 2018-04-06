NEW YORK — The Latest on the fatal New York City police shooting of a man who was brandishing the head of a welding torch (all times local):
6:30 p.m.
Transcripts of 911 calls to the New York Police Department show callers were frightened that a man was menacing people with a gun but also uncertain whether the object really was a gun.
One of the 911 callers Wednesday said, "He's pointing a silver thing in a lady's face." When the dispatcher asked if it was a gun, the caller said, "I don't know if it's a gun, ma'am. It seems like a gun. It's silver."
Police responding to the calls Wednesday fatally shot Saheed Vassell.
Police said the object Vassell was holding turned out to be the head of a welding torch.
The department released detailed transcripts of three 911 calls Friday.
____
8:15 a.m.
New York Police Department officials say the metal object that was mistaken for a gun in a fatal shooting by officers turned out to be the head of a welding torch.
Saheed Vassell's father has told reporters that his son had previously worked as a welder.
Hundreds of New Yorkers have rallied in protest of the Wednesday night police shooting.
Officers were responding to 911 callers reporting a man pointing a gun at people.
Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio (dih BLAH'-zee-oh) called the shooting a "tragedy" and said Vassell had "a profound mental health problem."
