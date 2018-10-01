ATLANTA — The Latest on truck that overturned on Atlanta area interstate, with cows escaping onto the highway (all times local):

12:35 p.m.

Police in the Atlanta area say they have accounted for nearly all the cows that were spilled onto an interstate highway when a livestock truck overturned.

Cobb County Police Sgt. Wayne Delk said in a news release Monday afternoon that 87 of the 89 cows that were in the truck have been accounted for after the wreck.

Delk said 10 of the cows were killed and two are still missing.

He said the cows that have been recovered will be taken to their destination in Calhoun.

The truck driver was hurt in the wreck on the cloverleaf of Interstate 75 and I-285 around 3 a.m. Monday. At least four wrecks were reported as the cows scattered along the roads, but no serious injuries were reported.

Some highways were closed while officers tried to round up the cattle.