EYOTA, Minn. — The Latest on a traffic crash in Minnesota that killed six people (all times local):

2:50 p.m.

Authorities in Minnesota are identifying six people killed in an early-morning traffic crash.

The crash happened about 1:30 a.m. Friday when one vehicle going the wrong way on Interstate 90 hit another near Eyota (ee-YOH'-tah), in southeastern Minnesota.

Three victims in one car were 26-year-old Christopher Michael Peterson of Rochester, Minnesota; 23-year-old Shayla Jean Peterson of Paynesville, Minnesota; and 47-year-old Ester Linda Peters of Rochester.

The three victims in the other car were 54-year-old Sheila Eagle, 29-year-old Tamara Lynn Eagle and 11-year-old Nyobee Eagle Richardson, all of Waukesha, Wisconsin.

Authorities haven't said which car was going the wrong way.