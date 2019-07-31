BAYTOWN, Texas — The Latest on a fire at a Houston-area refinery complex (all times local):

2 p.m.

Exxon Mobil says six people were injured during a fire at one of its facilities, the latest in a series of fires in the Houston area involving the petrochemical industry.

In a statement, the Irving, Texas- based company said the individuals who were hurt suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Exxon Mobil says it's not aware of any other injuries from Wednesday's fire at its Olefins plant, which processes light hydrocarbons including propane and propylene.

The plant, part of the company's 3,400-acre refinery complex in Baytown, located about 25 miles (40 kilometers) east of Houston.

A shelter in place for residents living west of the plant remains in place.

Exxon Mobil says it's performing air quality monitoring at the site and "available information shows no adverse impact at this time."