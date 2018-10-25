DETROIT — The Latest on police investigations into Detroit funeral homes (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

The remains of six fetuses hidden in the ceiling of a closed Detroit funeral home have been identified .

Police Chief James Craig said Thursday that identification tags attached to the remains or bags they were stored in led police to relatives. Investigators have spoken to parents connected to three of the fetuses.

The remains of 10 fetuses and a still-born infant were found Oct. 12 at the old Cantrell Funeral Home. The infant has not been identified. The state shut down Cantrell in April after finding 21 improperly stored bodies.

Detroit police are investigating the Cantrell remains. Craig says a task force that includes his department, state police and the FBI will start looking Monday into the Perry Funeral Home in Detroit where 63 fetuses were found last week.

2 p.m.

A police task force is preparing to investigate a Detroit funeral home where 36 fetuses where found in boxes and 27 others in freezers.

Police Chief James Craig says Thursday that the task force will include his officers, state police and the FBI. On Monday, it will start looking into operations at the Perry Funeral Home, where the fetuses were found Friday.

Meanwhile, Detroit police are continuing to investigate the defunct Cantrell Funeral Home where the remains of 10 fetuses and one infant were discovered in a ceiling Oct. 12. The state shut down Cantrell in April after finding 21 improperly stored bodies.

The investigations could focus on improper storage of remains and fraud.

The Associated Press left a message Thursday seeking comment from the Perry Funeral Home attorney.