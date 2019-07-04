SAN FRANCISCO — The Latest on a quake felt in Southern California and Nevada (all times local):
11:05 a.m.
An earthquake that struck Thursday morning in the Mojave Desert rattling a large swath of Southern California was also felt in neighboring Nevada. It was not immediately known if it caused major damage or injuries.
The quake measured with a preliminary magnitude of 6.4 struck Wednesday morning near the town of Ridgecrest, California, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) northeast of Los Angeles.
People from Las Vegas to the Pacific Coast reported feeling a rolling motion that shook shower doors and made hanging dining room light sway.
