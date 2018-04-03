BISMARCK, N.D. — The Latest on North Dakota Republican delegates repaying convention fees (all times local):

5:30 p.m.

The North Dakota Republican Party says 56 delegates have reimbursed the party for registration fees paid for them by U.S House candidates to attend this weekend's state convention.

Dawson Schefter, the state party's regional field director, says 52 of the payments were attributed to Grafton state Sen. Tom Campbell and four came from Dickinson state Sen. Kelly Armstrong.

Armstrong says those delegates were his parents and his brother and sister-in-law.

GOP chairman Rick Berg tells The Associated Press that the reimbursements came after he notified delegates in a letter last week that their names would not be made public if they reimbursed the party.

The disclosure released Tuesday evening also shows 10 delegates who got money from Campbell's campaign did not reimburse the party.

___

1:11 p.m.

The chairman of North Dakota's Republican Party says "dozens and dozens" of delegates have reimbursed the party for registration fees paid for them to attend this weekend's state convention.

Rick Berg tells The Associated Press that the reimbursements came after he notified delegates in a letter last week that their names would not be made public if they reimbursed the party.

The AP obtained a copy of the letter.

U.S. House candidate Tom Campbell told AP last month that he paid registration fees for some delegates, but would not say how many. Party rules permit candidates to cover fees, but they must be disclosed.

Kelly Armstrong, Campbell's main Republican rival for House endorsement, says he paid registration costs for his parents, who also are delegates.