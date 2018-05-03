NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — The Latest on house explosion in North Haven, Connecticut (all times local):

11:30 p.m.

A Connecticut hospital says it's treating seven people who were injured when a barn exploded behind a house where police were negotiating with a man who had taken his wife hostage.

Yale New Haven Hospital spokesman Mark D'Antonio said late Wednesday that all seven patients were being evaluated and their conditions were not immediately known.

Earlier, state police has said that at least six police had been injured in the explosion in North Haven. They say their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A town official says officers had responded to the home earlier in the day and were trying to coax the man out when the explosion happened.

___

10:45 p.m.

Connecticut State Police say a barn behind a house has exploded injuring at least six police officers who were negotiating with a man who had taken his wife and family hostage.

State police said Wednesday night that none of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

A North Haven town official says officers responded to the home earlier in the day and were trying to coax the man out when the explosion happened.

First Selectman Michael Freda says the officers suffered cuts, abrasions and bruises, but their exact condition and that of the suspect and his family weren't immediately known.

Video shows officers rushing to the scene and a raging fire. Sounds of smaller explosions also were heard hours later.

___

10:20 p.m.

A Connecticut town official says four police officers have been injured in an explosion after responding to a report of a man barricaded in a house with his family.

North Haven First Selectman Michael Freda says officers responded to the home Wednesday afternoon and were trying to coax the man out when the explosion happened near the back of the house.

Freda says the injuries to the four officers are not believed to be life-threatening.

Residents near the home reported on the police department's Facebook page that they heard the explosion and felt their own homes shake.

Video shows officers rushing to the scene and a raging fire. Sounds of smaller explosions also were heard hours later.

State police is assisting with the investigation.

___

9:50 p.m.

A house in Connecticut has exploded while police and a SWAT team were outside, responding to a report of a barricaded person.

The explosion happened Wednesday night in North Haven. WFSB-TV reports at least three police officers were seen being placed into ambulances.

Residents near the home reported on the police department's Facebook page that they heard the explosion and felt their own homes shake.

Video shows police rushing to the scene and a raging fire. Sounds of smaller explosions also were heard.

Police have not released any details about why they were there, but issued road closures and asked that people to avoid the area.

Firefighters worked to get the blaze under control more than an hour later.

State police say they are assisting with the investigation.