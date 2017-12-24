BARTOW, Fla. — The Latest on a small plane crash in Florida (all times local):

12:20 p.m.

Officials say four people have been confirmed dead after a twin-engine plane crashed in Florida.

Polk County Fire Rescue spokeswoman Tina Mann said in a statement that a total of four fatalities had been confirmed in the crash Sunday morning at Bartow Municipal Airport.

Mann said that when fire rescue crews arrived at the scene, the plane was already fully engulfed in flames.

In a separate statement, the sheriff's office said the plane was heading east into heavy fog when it took off from the airport.

The sheriff's office said the plane crashed shortly after takeoff at the end of a runway. The statement said the crash was "likely related to the fog."

The names of the victims were not released, pending notification of next of kin.

Bartow is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Orlando.

___

10 a.m.

Authorities say multiple people have died in a small plane crash in Florida.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says a twin-engine plane crashed Sunday morning at the end of a runway at Bartow Municipal Airport.

The sheriff's office statement says there were "several deaths." No additional information about the pilot or passengers aboard the plane has been released.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will be investigating the crash.