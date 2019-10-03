HATTIESBURG, Miss. — The Latest on an Army training parachute accident (all times local):

2:20 p.m.

Officials say 32 parachuting soldiers were injured and 18 of them hospitalized during a night exercise in Mississippi, and one suffered a broken back.

Officials say about 650 soldiers based in Alaska were jumping in to open a 10-day training exercise at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, and 87 of them were blown into pine trees. A news release says 32 were injured.

Lt. Col. Matthew Myer is commander of the Army first parachute battalion. He wrote on Facebook that 87 soldiers were blown into trees. He said the soldier with the spinal injury was among 18 who "required care," and are all expected to recover. He says spinal surgery was a success and the soldier "is expected to recover well."