KABUL, Afghanistan — The Latest on the war in Afghanistan (all times local):

10 p.m.

Officials in Afghanistan say a bomb blast inside a mosque that was being used as a voter registration center has killed at least 14 people and wounded more than 30.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack in the eastern city of Khost. But both the Taliban and a local Islamic State affiliate reject democratic elections and have targeted them in the past.

Afghanistan plans to hold elections in October, the first since 2014.

Also Sunday, an Afghan official said seven Indian citizens and their Afghan driver were kidnapped in the northern Baghlan province.

___

7:30 p.m.

India's foreign ministry in a statement Sunday said the government was in touch with the Afghan officials over the reports of abduction.

"We are aware of the abduction of Indian nationals from Baghlan province in Afghanistan," the statement said. "We are in contact with the Afghan authorities and further details are being ascertained."

___

6:20 p.m.

An Afghan official says that the dead toll for the bombing at a mosque in the eastern Khost province that was being used as a voter registration center has risen to 14 people killed, including a woman.

Talib Mangal, spokesman for the provincial governor in Khost, said that a bomb placed inside the Yaqoubi mosque detonated and caused casualties among civilians who gathered both for prayers and to get voter registration.

___

4:20 p.m.

An Afghan official says that seven Indian citizens and their Afghan driver have been kidnapped in the northern Baghlan province.

Mahmood Haqmal, spokesman for the provincial governor, says unknown gunmen abducted the Indian electrical engineers on Sunday near the provincial capital, Puli Khumri, as they were traveling to a power station.

No one has claimed the abduction, but the Taliban have a strong presence in Baghlan. In the past, the insurgents have cut power lines in the region, which are used to import electricity from central Asian countries to the Afghan capital, Kabul.

___

3:45 p.m.

___

3:30 p.m.

Last month, an Islamic State suicide bomber attacked a voter registration center in Kabul, killing 60 people and wounding at least 130 others.