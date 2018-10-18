PHILADELPHIA — The Latest on the U.S. Justice Department's investigation into child sexual abuse in the Pennsylvania Catholic Church (all times local):

3 p.m.

Three of Pennsylvania's Roman Catholic dioceses say they have received subpoenas from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Two people familiar with a federal investigation into child sexual abuse inside the Catholic Church in Pennsylvania told The Associated Press that dioceses across the state had been served with subpoenas seeking a trove of sensitive files and testimony from church leaders.

A spokeswoman for Erie says the diocese's counsel is working with the DOJ. A spokesman for Allentown says the diocese is responding to "an information request in a subpoena from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania and will "cooperate fully."

The Harrisburg Diocese also says it has been served and will cooperate fully.

The subpoenas follow a state grand jury report in August that detailed hundreds of allegations of child sex abuse in the church.

1:50 p.m.

