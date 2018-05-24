MILWAUKEE — The Latest on the stun gun arrest of Milwaukee Bucks player Sterling Brown and the police body camera video (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

A published report says three police officers involved in the stun gun arrest of Milwaukee Bucks player Sterling Brown were punished by suspensions ranging from two to 15 days.

The Milwaukee Journal, citing unidentified sources, says Officer Joseph Grams was suspended for two days. Grams was the first officer who encountered Brown.

Sgts. Jeffrey Krueger and Sean Mahnke were suspended for 10 and 15 days, though it wasn't clear which supervisor received the longer suspension. They were among the officers who later arrived at the scene.

Police have declined to name the officers or detail their punishments.

Chief Alfonso Morales apologized to Brown on Wednesday as body camera footage of the arrest was released, showing a possible parking citation escalating into a rough Taser takedown. Brown was never charged.

____

12:18 a.m.

Community groups in Milwaukee are criticizing police over newly released body camera footage of Bucks player Sterling Brown's January arrest.

The video released Wednesday shows Brown being confronted by an officer for parking his car across two handicap spaces in a pharmacy lot.

The situation escalates when an officer asks Brown to take his hands out of his pockets. Officers swarm over Brown and a stun gun is used on him.

Milwaukee NAACP President Fred Royal says it's disturbing that an officer "would incite an argument over a parking citation."

Police Chief Alfonso Morales apologized to Brown and said officers have been disciplined.