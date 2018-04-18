HONOLULU — The Latest on relief efforts after heavy rains battered the Hawaiian island in Kauai leaving hundreds stranded (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

Hawaii's Department of Land and Natural Resources said about 25 people elected to be airlifted out of a state park on Kauai on Monday.

The Department of Transportation continues to work to clear landslides, and crews are working to repair fallen utility poles.

State health officials advise residents in some areas not to drink or cook with tap water as a precautionary measure due to a damaged main line.

Hanalei Elementary School, the only school closed on Kauai, will keep its doors shut on Wednesday, and anticipates reopening on Thursday.

___

10 a.m.

Search and rescue efforts are continuing Tuesday after heavy rains battered the Hawaiian island of Kauai over the weekend, stranding hundreds at evacuation centers.

Local emergency management officials say the U.S. Army, National Guard, and the county airlifted over 220 people Monday, and will continue rescue operations throughout the day.

The Red Cross reports 13 people remained in a shelter overnight in Kilauea, awaiting evacuation.

Heavy rains caused flooding and mudslides Saturday, forcing residents and tourists to evacuation centers. Roads were closed, including on the island's North Shore.

The National Weather Service recorded 28.1 inches (71.3 centimeters) of rainfall in Hanalei between 2 a.m. Saturday and 2 a.m. Sunday. The record for a 24-hour period in Hanalei was set in 2012 at 28.54 inches (72.49 centimeters).