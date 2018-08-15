ATHENS, Greece — The Latest on the release from a Turkish prison of two Greek soldiers (all times local):

3:30 a.m. Wednesday

A government jet carrying two Greek soldiers freed after spending months in a Turkish prison has landed in the northern city of Thessaloniki.

The men's release Tuesday evening eased relations between the neighbors and historic regional rivals, and Defense Minister Panos Kammenos said he phoned his Turkish counterpart to express his satisfaction and invite him to visit Greece.

Kammenos was due to meet the soldiers, an army 2nd lieutenant and a sergeant, at Thessaloniki airport where their plane landed before dawn Wednesday.

They had been arrested on March 1 after crossing the heavily militarized land border, for illegally entering Turkey. Greece strongly protested their long detention, saying they had accidentally strayed across during a patrol amid poor visibility in bad weather.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras welcomed their release.