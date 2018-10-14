MEXICO BEACH, Fla. — The Latest on communities struggling in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael (all times local):

10:40 a.m.

Florida officials have evacuated nearly 3,000 inmates after two prisons were damaged during Hurricane Michael.

The Department of Corrections said Saturday that the inmates were evacuated from the Gulf Correctional Institution and Annex and a portion of Calhoun Correctional Institution.

The facilities sustained significant roof damage, as well as damage to infrastructure critical for security.

Three prisons - the Gulf institution and annex, the Gulf Forestry Camp, and Panama City Work Release Center are closed until further damage assessments are made.

No inmates or staff members were injured. The agency says inmate locations will be updated on its website within 24 hours.