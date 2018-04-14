MINNEAPOLIS — The Latest on spring storms in the Midwest (all times local):

12 p.m.

A storm system stretching from the Gulf of Mexico to the Great Lakes has dumped a foot of snow on parts of the upper Midwest and is being blamed for at least two deaths, including an Idaho truck driver who was killed on a Nebraska highway a 2-year-old Louisiana girl whose family's mobile home was struck by a downed tree.

Authorities say the girl was asleep at around 12:30 a.m. Saturday when a storm toppled the tree that struck her family's recreational vehicle in Haughton, which is in northwestern Louisiana near Shreveport.

Lt. Bill Davis of the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office says four adults and a 15-month-old child who were also in the RV were not hurt.

The Nebraska State Patrol says 61-year-old Rollo Ward, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, was killed when his semitrailer lost control on snow-covered Interstate 80 near Chappell in western Nebraska and struck a semi that was stranded in the blizzard. He died at the scene.

It is expected to move eastward throughout the weekend.

___

11:30 a.m.

The Nebraska State Patrol says at least one person was killed and scores of stranded drivers were rescued in western Nebraska as a late-season blizzard crippled travel in western Nebraska.

The patrol says 61-year-old Rollo Ward, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, died at the scene of the crash Friday when the semitrailer he was driving on Interstate 80 went out of control on the snow-covered roadway and hit another semi previously stranded in the blizzard. The crash happened near Chappell in western Nebraska.

The patrol says blizzard also left more than 100 drivers stranded on I-80 and other highways Friday.

11:15 a.m.

A band of 6 to 18 inches fell overnight across central and northeastern Wisconsin, with another round on the way as a major spring storm system helps winter keep its grip on the Midwest.

A blizzard warning is out for the northern half of Wisconsin, where 14 additional inches are expected by Sunday evening. Winds as high as 55 mph are causing blowing and drifting snow, along with ice shoves in Green Bay. The National Weather Service says coastal flooding is possible along Lake Michigan.

The storm has brought ice to southern Wisconsin. Some areas, including Fond du Lac and Sheboygan, are expected to get a quarter-inch of ice accumulation by Sunday morning.

Wisconsin Public Service reported around 90 power outages affecting over 3,400 customers in northeastern Wisconsin.

10:30 a.m.

A spring blizzard is making travel difficult to impossible in much of South Dakota for a second day.

While the blizzard warning has been lifted in the western part of the state, it remains in effect for much of southern and eastern South Dakota.

No travel is advised in Sioux Falls, where police say the blowing snow has made it hard to see anything. Interstate 29 remains closed from Sioux Falls to Summit. I-90 remains closed across most of South Dakota from Wall to Sioux Falls.

Huron has received 18 inches of snow. Rapid City got 9 inches.

The southeastern corner of the state is expected to get 8 to 12 inches of snow by Sunday morning. Winds remain strong, with gusts of 40 to 50 mph, and the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls says the winds will only slowly subside.

10 a.m.

Authorities advise no travel in much of southwestern Minnesota, where a blizzard warning remains in effect as a major storm system blankets the Midwest.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has closed several highways in the southwest due to the storm, which is expected to persist into Sunday. Driving conditions are difficult across the southern half of Minnesota.

The National Weather Service predicts 9 to 15 inches of snow across a large swath of southern Minnesota including the Twin Cities before it's all over. More than 2 inches of snow had fallen at the weather service office in Chanhassen by 7 a.m., with over 1 inch at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Saturday's Minnesota Twins game against the Chicago White Sox has been snowed out for the second day in a row.

5:10 a.m.

A potent spring storm system that's expected to persist through the weekend has raked across the Midwest and spawning at least one tornado in Arkansas as blizzard conditions blanket much of the Northern Plains.

A tornado ripped through the tiny Ozark Mountain town of Mountainburg, Arkansas, injuring at least four people and causing widespread damage Friday afternoon.

Crawford County Emergency Management Director Brad Thomas said there were at least three entrapments following the twister. He said he did not know the condition of the four people hospitalized.

Meanwhile, blizzard warnings stretched from northern Kansas across most of Nebraska and South Dakota into southwestern Minnesota and northeastern Iowa, with winter storm warnings and watches covering most of the rest of Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan. Heavy snow already blanketed parts of western Kansas, Nebraska and South Dakota.